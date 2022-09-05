Posted: May 09, 2022 9:43 AMUpdated: May 09, 2022 9:52 AM

Tom Davis

City Manager Mike Bailey, Assistant City Development Director Greg Collins and City Clerk Jason Muniger appeared on CITY MATTERS to bring us up to date in city government.

Mike Bailey reminded citizens that the free leaf and lawn debris pickup is underway and that you need to get your leaf and lawn bags and your stick bundles about 5 feet away from your polycart on your trash pickup day for collection.

Bailey then identified the strengths and weakenesses identified in the city strategic plan data collection. The strengths included a small town feel with great ammenities, a great place to have a family, pathfinder and green spaces while the weaknesses included street conditions, a lack of shopping an entertainment options.

Assistant City Development Director Greg Collins clarified the new ways to get your sidewalk issues addressed with less redtape and at a greater advantage by working with the city on it.