Posted: May 09, 2022 9:40 AMUpdated: May 09, 2022 9:40 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approve standard reports to comply with the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office. Those reports are as follows:

----------

Records Management and Preservation Report from Washington County Court Clerk for April 2022 in the amount of $55,509.04.

Report of Officers of Depository Accounts from Washington County Health Department for April 2022 in the amount of $100.

Report of Officers of Depository Accounts from Washington County Treasurer's Officer for April 2022 in the amount of $35,054.

Report of Officers of Depository Accounts from Washington County Election Board for April 2022 in the amount of $6,969.65.

Report of Officers of Depository Accounts from Washington County Assessor's Office for March and April 2022 in the amount of $225.

Cashbook and Summary Report of Depository Accounts from Washington County Clerk for April 2022 in the amount of $70,449.07.

Report of Depository Accounts from Washington County District Attorney for April 2022 in the amount of $177,126.45.

Report of Officers of Depository Accounts from Washington County Court Clerk for April 2022 in the amount of $1,532,713.10.

----------

A request for salary and benefits for the Washington County Election Board Secretary for April 2022 in the amount of $4,911.89 would be approved. Then, reconciliation for the Washington County Court Clerk for the month of April in the amount of $1,006,727.46 would be approved.

A 1983 Caterpillar Loader and a 1998 ETCO Model BF6000 48-inch forks for loader would be declared as surplus out of District 1.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet again on Monday, May 16, at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.