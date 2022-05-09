Posted: May 09, 2022 6:50 AMUpdated: May 09, 2022 6:50 AM

Tom Davis

Hometown performer, Jack Settle, has a new single on the market.

Born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Jack Settle discovered his love of music at an early age and has clung to it through thick and thin. And now, he has a new single out called "Hickory Street."