Posted: May 09, 2022 6:50 AMUpdated: May 09, 2022 6:50 AM

Bartlesville Music Artist Jack Settle Releases a New Single

Tom Davis
 
Hometown performer, Jack Settle, has a new single on the market. 
 
Born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Jack Settle discovered his love of music at an early age and has clung to it through thick and thin.  And now, he has a new single out called "Hickory Street."
 
Settle says its the latest single from my debut full length studio album,which was all live-tracked with his band at the Smoakstack in Nashville.
 
Click Here to Get to Jack's Page to Sample The Song

