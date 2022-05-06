Posted: May 06, 2022 2:55 PMUpdated: May 06, 2022 2:55 PM

Max Gross

A Broken Arrow man has entered a guilty plea on charges of child exploitation for allegedly running a transnational group for sexual predators. Cameron McAbee was previously federal indicted on charges child exploitation and distribution of child pornography.

An FBI investigation discovered an online chat group that shared child sexual abuse material and determined that McAbee was an administrator. McAbee agreed to an interview with FBI agents and allegedly confirmed that he held an administrative role in multiple groups, to include one specifically designed for sharing of explicit images and videos of children the members had physical access to.

This investigation has led to arrests of over 20 individuals including people from Northeast Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Missouri and subjects overseas. All involved are subject to prosecution in their own jurisdiction.

No announcement of a sentencing has been by the United State Attorney’s Office at this time.