Posted: May 06, 2022 1:13 PMUpdated: May 06, 2022 1:13 PM

Garrett Giles

In February, Building Bridges of Oklahoma (BBOK) announced the resignation of its Founder and Executive Director. Shortly after, the Board named Mrs. Kim Breedlove as Interim Director to provide continuity and leadership through this transition. In the months since the BBOK Board set out not only to identify a permanent solution but also to lay the best foundation for the future of BBOK.

After extensive deliberation and reflection on the needs of BBOK, BBOK Families, partner agencies, and the community, the BBOK Board announced on Friday that Breedlove has accepted the position of Program Director. In her new role, Breedlove will provide leadership and direction in order to position BBOK for growth, continue to impact the lives of our families and make measurable growth towards ending the cycle of poverty in our community.

Joe Beffer—Board President and Chair of the Board Governance Committee—had this to say about the appointment, “We are excited for the future of Building Bridges of Oklahoma. We know that Kim will continue to lead BBOK in impacting families in our community.”

BBOK currently operates as a program under the First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville. Pastor Stephen Carl had this to say about Breedlove and Building Bridges of Oklahoma, “The Building Bridges program has a history of vital support and service to individuals and families in the Bartlesville area who have been caught in a cycle of poverty. I am excited and pleased with Kim being selected as the next Executive Director. She will build on the solid foundation of Bridges. She has already been an amazing team player and an asset to the staff and program. What is evident is that she has a passion and heart for the aim of the Bridges’ program, as well as skills and experience of equipping people to become their own success in navigating the challenges to achievement, fulfillment, and victory.”

BBOK would not be successful without the support of its partner agencies. Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW) CEO Lisa Cary had this to share about the BBOK Board’s decision, “I look forward to working with Kim as the new director for Building Bridges of Oklahoma, and I have no doubt that she will do an excellent job. I'm proud of the relationship between the Bartlesville Regional United Way and Building Bridges of Oklahoma, and I look forward to it continuing to flourish in the future."

In close, Kim had this to say, “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to serve as Director of Programs for Building Bridges. I look forward to continuing to help lift our families out of poverty to live financially independent lives.”

Building Bridges of Oklahoma (BBOK) is a program under the ministries of First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville and is a partner agency of the Bartlesville Regional United Way. BBOK exists to initiate and motivate change to move families from poverty – to prosperity – to philanthropy within the Bartlesville service area and surrounding communities.