Posted: May 06, 2022 10:57 AMUpdated: May 06, 2022 11:14 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Women's Business Expo is coming to Bartlesville Community Center Thursday, May 12, 5:30 - 8 p.m.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter extended the invitaiton to shop the booths featuring businesses owned/operated by women in our community and win Prizes from them!

5:30-6:30 Booth Browsing is from 5:30-6:30 with the dinner and program at 6:30.

This year’s guest speaker is Robin Reese. Robin is an international speaker and will share "How to be Secure in an Unsecured World!"

RSVP by noon Tuesday, May 10, to Carol L: 785-840-8128 or Carol S: 918-333-5368 or bladiesconnection@gmail.com