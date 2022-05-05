Posted: May 05, 2022 1:16 PMUpdated: May 05, 2022 1:20 PM

Ty Loftis

Bartlesville FFA students were recently in Tulsa for the 96th annual Oklahoma FFA Convention. The chapter, along with its 119 members who attended, were recognized for their accomplishments.

Bartlesville Agricultural Education Instructor and FFA Advisor Marty Jones had this to say on the weeks festivities:

“Excellent job to all the FFA members who contributed to our chapter’s success this year. Thank you to all the parents, administrators, community members and stakeholders who make this possible.”

Matt Fries, Adysen Grindle, Josh Heuertz and Ragen Hodge each received State FFA degrees. Hodge and Fries were recognized for academic excellence as being among the top in the state. The Bartlesville FFA Chapter was recognized for winning five separate awards.

(Photo Courtesy of Bartlesville FFA.)