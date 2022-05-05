Posted: May 05, 2022 12:35 PMUpdated: May 05, 2022 12:38 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Farmers Market invites you out for its season opener on Saturday, May 7, from 8:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the corner of SW Frank Phillips Boulevard and S Keeler Avenue.

You can expect plants for sale and probably an abundance of greens and other veggies that farmers may have grown in their greenhouses. There will be meat, honey, eggs, crafts and loads of baked goods, too.

Food trucks will be on site. Music will be played by the unique Van Schmoll and the Mannequin Band.