Posted: May 04, 2022 2:46 PMUpdated: May 04, 2022 2:46 PM

Ty Loftis

Two organizations recently received $30,000 each from the Osage Nation to help combat the problem of domestic violence. The two groups located in the Lake of the Ozarks supports victims of abuse and neglect.

Last week was National Crime Victims' Rights Week. The goal of that week is to have those across the country confront and remove barriers to achieving justice for all victims of crimes and recognize and support the accomplishments of victims.

Citizens Against Domestic Violence is one of two organizations to get the $30,000 donation. Executive Director Sheree Keely had this to say regarding their plans moving forward:

“The proceeds will help us expand our services by adding 12 female beds and a brand new male suite. Everything we do here is free. This includes services and a safe place for victims and their kids. This donation from Osage Nation will provide us with the resources we need so we don't have to turn away victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and trafficking.”

The Kids' Harbor Child Advocacy Center also received a donation from the Osage Nation.