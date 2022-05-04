Posted: May 04, 2022 11:05 AMUpdated: May 04, 2022 11:05 AM

Ty Loftis

The City-owned recycling center, Replenysh is now accepting brown, clear and green glass. The city-owned facility is located at 10th and Virginia Ave.

Glass must be divided by color and in separate containers. Temporary containers are available at the City Recycling Center, which is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. For more information, go to the City of Bartlesville website.