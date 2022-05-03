Posted: May 03, 2022 4:41 PMUpdated: May 03, 2022 4:41 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator James Lankford updates Oklahomans about the now-confirmed authentic, leaked version of the Supreme Court’s opinion on reversing Roe v. Wade. Lankford explained that this decision by the Court would bring the legal question of abortion back to the states.

In a video released on Tuesday afternoon, Lankford said:

“Our state has already spoken into this and said, ‘Our state values every single child.’ Every child is valuable and important in our state. We don’t have some children that are disposable and some children that are valuable. In Oklahoma, every child is valuable. I fully understand that there are some other states that are going to say, ‘We have some children that are disposable, that we don’t want,’ and they’re going to be thrown away as medical waste. And we have some children that we do want. I find that abhorrent personally, and I am shocked by the number of people that are standing at the Supreme Court right now, cheering and chanting and saying they want to have the right to be able to take the life of more children in the days ahead.”

Lankford later called for a full investigation into the person that leaked the document saying in a written statement, “I am glad the Court is also launching an investigation into the source of this unprecedented leak. The person responsible should be held accountable for his or her actions that will devastate the trust of the Court for decades to come.”