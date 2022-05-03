Posted: May 03, 2022 3:21 PMUpdated: May 03, 2022 3:21 PM

Ty Loftis

The security system at the Osage County Courthouse is starting to become outdated. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, that problem was addressed, as they considered getting a new and improved system.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones said they had hoped to take action on this item six months ago, but only one state bid came in. They had hoped to get some other companies to bid on the project, but after nobody came forward, Jones went back to the original firm and their re-submission was actually $12,000 less than the original bid.

The equipment, combined with facial recognition and access control unit will cost a combined $150,000. Jones goes on to explain why this is such a necessity.

The Board went on to approve that bid. They also elected to purchase a generator from Generator Superstore for $41,537. That will be for the Agriculture Building at the Osage County Fairgrounds.