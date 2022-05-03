Posted: May 03, 2022 11:35 AMUpdated: May 03, 2022 11:35 AM

Ty Loftis

With Father’s Day right around the corner, that only means that the Ben Johnson Days are upon us, as they will run through Wednesday, June 15th through Sunday, June 19th in Pawhuska.

The Uncorked Party will kick off the Cattleman’s Convention on Thursday. This is an event that the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce will help sponsor in downtown Pawhuska that evening.

The Osage County Cattleman’s Association will have a luncheon on Friday morning at 10 a.m. The Buddy Hartness Memorial Steer Roping Event starts shortly thereafter and the John Israel Trade Show will begin at 1 p.m. The WRCA Ranch Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. that evening.

On Saturday, the Osage County Cattleman’s Association Ranch Tour kicks off at 8 a.m. with the John Israel Trade Show taking place at 9 a.m. The WRCA Ranch Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. that evening and a concert with Adrian Brannan will follow.

The Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping Event closes things out on Sunday morning.