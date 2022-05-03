Posted: May 03, 2022 11:27 AMUpdated: May 03, 2022 11:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Regional United Way (BRUW) invites you to its 2022 Annual Meeting.

BRUW will look back at 2021 and award community sponsors with Impact Awards while announcing Community Impact Mini Grant recipients on Thursday, May 12, at the Tri County Tech Event Center 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville, starting at 5:30 p.m.

United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community with its partner agencies.

To learn more about BRUW or to make a donation, click here.