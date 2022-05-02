Posted: May 02, 2022 1:54 PMUpdated: May 02, 2022 1:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Courthouse will soon have an annex added onto it, but that doesn't change the fact that the building is 110 years old and in need of some repairs. This is why at Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, District One Commissioner Randall Jones proposed using some ARPA money to make some of those repairs.

Jones recommended to the Board setting aside four million dollars for when these things come up. That would leave the county with 1.5 million dollars for other things. Just in case they don't need all of those funds for courthouse repairs, the Board made a motion to set aside the four million dollars for a courthouse remodel and other things related with county buildings.