Posted: May 02, 2022 1:09 PMUpdated: May 02, 2022 1:09 PM

Ty Loftis

During the free dump day that Osage County held a week and a half ago, District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt noted that there were several people who made repeated trips to unload their items. At Monday's Board meeting, Talburt was wanting to do something to keep that from happening again.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones acknowledged that he has noticed the same thing occurring with people dropping off items at their county shops, but District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney said that has never been a problem. McKinney added that he would be fine with Talburt making changes in his district if he felt the need. Jones goes on to explain why this is such a major problem.

A citizen raised a concern that if they were to put a restriction such as that in place, it would prevent someone from going around and assisting people who may be unable to haul their trash to the dumpster. McKinney said he did not want to prevent that from occurring.

This was only a topic of discussion and the commissioners agreed they would re-visit this agenda item at a later time.