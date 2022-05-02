Posted: May 02, 2022 11:22 AMUpdated: May 02, 2022 11:23 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville Community Development Department is accepting applications for the inaugural Brush-Up Bartlesville event now through May 10.

The outreach program, which is a collaboration between the Community Development Department and community partners and volunteers, is designed to assist low-income residents by offering exterior home painting services.

Applications for the event may be picked up from Community Development on the second floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. The deadline to turn in applications is Tuesday, May 10.

Homeowners must meet the following criteria to qualify:

----------

Own and live in the home you are requesting be painted

Title to property must be in the applicant’s name

Be unable to afford painting costs (applicant MUST meet income requirements – see table)

Home must be in need of paint

Home must be located within Bartlesville city limits

Must have active insurance policy on the home

All property taxes and liens on the property must be paid in full

Home and all surfaces to be painted must be structurally sound

----------

For more information, contact City of Bartlesville Community Development Sr. Administrative Assistant Kelcey Nobles at 918.338.4238 or by email at ktnobles@cityofbartlesville.org.