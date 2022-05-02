Posted: May 02, 2022 9:48 AMUpdated: May 02, 2022 9:48 AM

Garrett Giles

Clean up at Bison Road south of Highway 60 on the east side of Bartlesville continues a week after 15,000 gallons of mineral oil spilled out onto the roadway.

Michael Gordon, Public Service Company of Oklahoma’s External Affairs Manager, says seven trucks are under contract to be in the area by Monday to help out with the situation. Gordon says they hope to have a couple more vehicles on site to remove dirt that has been laid. He thanked the Washington County Commissioners for keeping the road closed, especially with the additional truck traffic that will be moving in.

Last week, District 2 Commissioner Mike Bouvier said someone broke into a building nearby and opened the valves for the mineral oil.

The emergency clean-up is still taking place at this time. You are advised to use alternate routes. The closure stretches from Highway 60 to the Voice of the Martyrs entrance at 1815 SE Bison Road.

The road could re-open by Friday, May 13, weather permitting.