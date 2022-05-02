Posted: May 02, 2022 9:21 AMUpdated: May 02, 2022 9:37 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to the 2nd Annual Run for the Roses - Kentucky Derby party on Saturday, May 7 at Crossing 2nd in Bartlesville, OK. The event runs from 3:30 pm to 6:15 p.m.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Molly Collins said,"This is a fundraising event for the Family HealthCare Clinic." Adding, "Bid on your favorite horses and watch the Kentucky Derby on the big screen -- and support affordable, accessible medical care for community members."

Collins urges attendees to wear derby attire and participate in the hat contest! You can enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, live bidding on horses, and racing-themed activities.

Sponsorship packages range from $500 to $2,000. Individual tickets are $75 per person or $125 per couple plus handling fee if purchased online.

To purchase tickets:

For questions or more information, contact Molly Collins at collinsmollyL@yahoo.com or 918-336-4822.