Posted: May 02, 2022 6:47 AMUpdated: May 02, 2022 9:58 AM

Tom Davis

It was a breezy, sunny day for the First Annual Daybreak Rotary Grilled Cheese Cook-off for Paths to Independence on Saturday on the patio of Cooper and Mill in downtown Bartlesville.

Celebrity chefs served as mentors for four PTI students in the two-round compitetion. The celebrity chefs included: Bill Reilly with Daybreak Rotary, Jean with Paths to Independence, Marjorie with The Eatery and Brian from Bamino's.

Celebrity judges were given 1 grilled cheese, nicely plated, to split between them for each rund of the competition. Judges considered Presentation, Complexity and Taste for each contestant’s sandwich.

Mentor Chef Brian from Bambino's with student Emma Weiss took home first place. Proceeds benefit Paths to Independence...a great school for youngsters in the autism spectrum.

Emceed by Earl Sears, the judges were Keith Merrill, Dennis Halpin and Tom Davis.