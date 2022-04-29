Posted: Apr 29, 2022 3:19 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 3:19 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners may approve a proclamation for Oklahoma Home and Community Education Week for the duration of May 1 through May 7 2022 when they meet again.

Next, the Commissioners will consider an interlocal agreement with the Washington County Public Facilities Authority through June 30, 2022. Then, an on premises VDI implementation with Insight Public Secord, Inc. may be approved.

A declaration of surplus of Axo Body 2 Camera from the Washington County Sheriff's Office will be considered. A use tax resolution for Washington County will also be weighed.

At 10:30 a.m., the Commissioners may enter into executive session to discuss the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of any individual salaried public officer. Action may be taken when the Commissioners return to regular session.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, May 2, at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.

To view the full agenda, click here.