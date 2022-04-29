Posted: Apr 29, 2022 2:51 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 2:53 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council will consider appointing Tara Gotwalt as a Trustee of the Dewey Economic Development Authority.

This possible appointment will be weighed when the Council meets on Monday, May 2, at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall, located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.

The Dewey Public Works Authority will meet directly after the Dewey City Council meeting.