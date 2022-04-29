Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Apr 29, 2022

GCRWC Announces CD2 Congressional Candidate Forum for May 12

Tom Davis
Mayri Hebert, President of the Green Country Republican Women's Club announced on Friday the CD2 Congressional Candidate Forum the club is sponsoring on Thursday, May 12, 2022.
 
Mayri said, "We have a beautiful Historic location in the Central Middle School Auditorium in downtown Bartlesville for the Forum.  The address is 408 SE 9th in Bartlesville."
 
Bartlesville Radio will broadcast live on KWONTV & KWON 1400/93.3/95.1 with Tom Davis as the moderator, The forum is free and open to the public,
 
 

