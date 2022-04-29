Posted: Apr 29, 2022 1:47 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 1:47 PM

Ty Loftis

After news broke earlier this month that film crews are coming back to Pawhuska to shoot a final scene in Pawhuska this May, reports are now stating that the upcoming movie, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” might not be ready for release until 2023. Gregory Ellwood with The Playlist recently had this to say regarding his optimism that the film would be out by the end of the year:

“I’ve heard Scorsese may not make it. Temper those expectations.”

Most of the film was shot across Osage County and features Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. It is based on the true story of the Osage murders of the 1920s and the FBI investigation that followed.