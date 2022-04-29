Posted: Apr 29, 2022 11:31 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 AM

Garrett Giles

The Truity Education Foundation continues its loyal support of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPS Foundation) with a generous $65,000 donation to support various BPS Foundation initiatives.

Initiatives supported by the funds include Bruins on the Run, the Bartlesville Alumni Association, and Bruin elementary t-shirts for all Pre-K through 5th grade students across Bartlesville Public Schools (BPS).

This contribution includes substantial funding for the Foundation’s successful after school running and mentoring program for 5th graders as the program enters its 4th year; support for the growing Bartlesville Alumni Association, and funding to provide newly-designed Bruin t-shirts for elementary school students across the District, promoting the District’s strategic priority to unify all BPS elementary school students as Bruins. The design for the new Bruin elementary t-shirt was created by the winner of the BPS Foundation’s design contest, Blake Coppinger, a 4th grade student at Wilson Elementary. The design will be featured on t-shirts that will be provided to every elementary school student in the district at no cost.

In a statement, BPS Foundation Executive Director Blair Ellis said:

“With this generous contribution, we are able to impact thousands of students across the District, as well as reengage and reconnect our BPS alumni with each other, our schools, and our community. We are so grateful for this support from our valued community partner and appreciate the Truity Education Foundation for continuing to prioritize public education in Bartlesville.”

Community members are encouraged to contact Ellis for more information on how they can support BPSF programs. Her email is ellisb@bps-ok.org and her phone is 918.336.8600 ext. 3523. Supporters can also directly donate at the Foundation’s website: bpsfoundation.org.

Photo courtesy: BPS Foundation