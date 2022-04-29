Posted: Apr 29, 2022 9:44 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2022 9:44 AM

Tom Davis

Representatives Judd Strom and Wendi Stearman joined us for CAPITOL CALL powered by Phillips 66 on Friday.

Both Strom and Stearman talked about the voluminous number of bills moving from the house to the senatae and the senate to the house with language reviews and tons of reading before votes could be taken.

Rep. Strom said that of all the pressing issues, state lwamakers voted on a state horse, which is the quarter horse. Strom said that he gets just a frustrated as the voters do when they have t o pause for a vote such as this.