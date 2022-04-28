Posted: Apr 28, 2022 3:15 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2022 3:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Elks Lodge will be holding a blood drive next Thursday, as the Oklahoma Blood Institute is in need of donations. The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. and once their donation goal is met, a check will be made to the Pawhuska Schools Foundation. As we head into the summer months, communications director Jan Hale talks about the need for blood donations.

All participants will receive a shirt and entry into great recreational destinations in Oklahoma.