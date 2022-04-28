Posted: Apr 28, 2022 12:10 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2022 12:33 PM

Garrett Giles

Veterans Connection Organization, Inc. (VCO) is gearing up for its upcoming golf tournament.

VCO Executive Assistant Janie Palmer says the tournament will take place at Adams Municipal Golf Club, located at 5801 Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville on Friday, May 6.

Palmer says proceeds will benefit the Lieutenant J.G. Jo Allyn Lowe Scholarship Fund. She says the leftover funds will be used to create a scholarship endowment for the Jo Allyn Lowe Scholarship Foundation, but they will also give away four $2,000 scholarships for students that are going to a technical school or plan to attend one in the future.

Arlene Sutton, VCO Executive Director Sharon McGlory's sister, will award a $500 scholarship to a Bartlesville High School track student that will be going to college on a track scholarship as well.

A community service will take place. The Dewey Police Department and American Legion Post #344 in Ramona will have the honor of putting on the service.

Palmer says they hope to have 22 teams participate. She says they hope to hold a morning and an afternoon session.

There will be a raffle during the tournament.

Registration will take place from 7:00 a.m. to noon on the day of the event. Lunch and a ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. Shot-Gun Starts are scheduled for 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

It costs $125 per person or $500 per team to attend. The price includes the green fee, cart, range balls, lunch, and prizes. Mulligans are four for $20 and are limited to four per person.

For more information, visit vcobville.com, or contact one of the following Tournament Chairpersons:

Whitney Watson – 918.766.6448 or email wwatson@arvest.com.

Vickie Hastings – 918.332.6283 or email vhastings@arvest.com.

Charlie Pilkington – 918.688.4002 or email cpilkington@bankregent.com.