Posted: Apr 28, 2022 10:07 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2022 10:07 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank launched its 12th annual Million Meals campaign on April 1. Today, the bank announced the campaign has raised 547,738 meals, more than half its goal.

The campaign runs through May 28 and all funds raised will be donated to local organizations in the communities Arvest serves.

In a statement, Local President of Arvest Bank Kim Moyer said:

“We appreciate everyone who has donated to and supported our Million Meals campaign so far. We know the funds raised will support children and families in need, especially during the summer months when many kids won’t have access to school lunches.”

Moyer continued:

“We also want to remind our customers we will have a Shred Event on May 12 at our east side location on Adams Road where we will be accepting donations for Million Meals. Or visit any local Arvest branch or donate using our Arvest Go app.”

Arvest has raised $27,000 via Arvest Go at this point in the campaign and is aiming to break the previous record of $38,429.

Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation can do so at any Arvest branch and Arvest Flex Rewards™ credit cardholders can log in to arvestflexrewards.com to redeem and donate rewards points.

Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of five meals for local, hungry families. Locally, Arvest Bartlesville has partnered with Mary Martha Outreach. Mary Martha Outreach will receive all the monetary donations made in Arvest Bartlesville and Dewey. On May 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Arvest will host a Shred Event north of the bank’s eastside location at 4001 SE Adams Rd. Monetary donations will be accepted to support Million Meals. In addition, on May 23, Pop’s Daylight Donuts will donate 20% of sales to Arvest Million Meals.

For more information about Million Meals, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.