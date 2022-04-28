Posted: Apr 28, 2022 10:07 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2022 10:07 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Museum will be having a Youth Language Fair this Saturday as part of its opening reception for its latest exhibit.

Artwork from the 19th annual Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair will be on display. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is set to take place at 819 Grandview Ave. in Pawhuska. For more information, call 918-287-5441.