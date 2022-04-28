Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Osage Nation

Osage Nation Museum Holding Opening Reception This Weekend

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Museum will be having a Youth Language Fair this Saturday as part of its opening reception for its latest exhibit.

Artwork from the 19th annual Oklahoma Native American Youth Language Fair will be on display. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and is set to take place at 819 Grandview Ave. in Pawhuska. For more information, call 918-287-5441.   


