Posted: Apr 28, 2022 9:28 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2022 9:28 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold “Know The Ville” at Tri County Tech next week.

“Know The Ville” will be held on Tuesday, May 3, from 7:30 to 9:00 a.m. at Tri County Tech’s Event Center, located at 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville. Donuts and coffee will be available. The event will give you the latest scoop from key community leaders on what is happening in Bartlesville.

The function is free but you must register to attend. Click here to register.