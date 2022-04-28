Posted: Apr 28, 2022 9:04 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2022 9:20 AM

Garrett Giles

Milkweed and other plant foods for the monarch butterfly will be available for sale at the Washington County Master Gardener's Plant Sale on Saturday, April 30.

The sale will be held 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds barns, 1109 N. Delaware Street in Dewey. Vegetable plants, pass-along plants, butterfly kits, herbs and succulents will be for sale under the pavilion and barn as well.

The City of Bartlesville partners with local garden clubs to promote efforts to replenish monarch populations through an initiative sponsored by the National Wildlife Federation’s Monarch Conservation Program. The program is a nationwide effort to provide habitat for the monarch butterfly, whose population has decreased by an estimated 90 percent in the U.S. and Mexico over the past 20 years due to forest fragmentation, chemicals and global warming.

For more information about the Mayors for Monarchs project, see NWF.org/MayorsMonarchPledge. For more information about the BCGC or the plant sale, call 918.213.5519.