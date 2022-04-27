Posted: Apr 27, 2022 11:24 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 11:26 AM

Garrett Giles

With the help of a $5,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation, Bartlesville Public School elementary students will have greater access to reading.

Arvest Wealth Management Trust Officer Teri Sturgeon and Arvest Bank Branch Manager Tanya Stokes presented the check to Jane Phillips Elementary Principal Kevin Brown, Bartlesville Education Promise (BEP) Vice Chairman Vanessa Drummond, and BEP Chairman Martin Garber. The funds from the grant will be used to purchase books for elementary school students and help provide tutoring.

“It is our pleasure to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” said Stokes. “Teri and I both attended Jane Phillips Elementary and have good memories of our time there.”

“Providing books and tutoring will help improve reading skills and hopefully instill a love of reading with the ultimate goal of helping students succeed,” said Sturgeon.

Bartlesville Education Promise works with local students and public schools to identify unmet needs and then develop appropriate programs with the goal of improving graduation rates and readiness for higher education, technical school or full-time employment.

“Bartlesville Education Promise is extremely honored to have the Arvest Foundation partner with us on helping to improve the reading skills of our Bartlesville students,” said Garber. “While we focus on all grades to improve the graduation rate, elementary reading is extremely important. Statistics show if a student can’t read by the end of the third grade, they are four times more likely not to be able to graduate from high school. The Arvest Foundation has been a wonderful partner in our efforts to improve the chances that every Bartlesville student graduates from high school.”

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint.