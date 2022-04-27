Posted: Apr 27, 2022 11:21 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 11:21 AM

Ty Loftis

As warmer weather nears, garage sales are sure to pop up throughout the City of Bartlesville and as you advertise them, it is important to do that legally.

Guidelines put in place by the Bartlesville City Council state that signs put on the property where the sale is set to take place shall not exceed six square feet. Additionally, two signs may be put on private property, but they must get approval from the owner first. Assistant Community Development Director Greg Collins explains further:

“Spring and summer are the busiest times of the year or our Code Enforcement Officers. In addition to high grass, trash and other complaints we receive, we respond to multiple reports of garage sale violations each year, and particularly to garage sale sign placement.”

Signs aren’t to be placed in a public right of way, or in any way that would obstruct access, activity or vision along the right of way.

A permit from the City of Bartlesville is not required to hold a garage sale. For more information, call 918-338-4230.