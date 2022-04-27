Posted: Apr 27, 2022 11:21 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 11:21 AM

Garrett Giles

Truity Credit Union announces two promotions.

Former Truity Vice President of Credit Resolutions Perica Obradovic will now serve as the VP of Mortgage Servicing. Shelby Tucker has been promoted to Credit Resolutions Manager.

In a statement, Truity President/CEO Dennis Halpin said:

“We are excited and proud to have Perica and Shelby leading in these positions. Their knowledge and experiences are great assets to the credit union and our members.”

A profile of Obradovic and Shelby can be read below:

----------

Perica Obradovic

Obradovic (pictured right) began his career with Truity in March of 2019 as a Credit Resolutions Officer and soon promoted to a Lead and Senior Credit Resolutions Officer. He then became Manager and VP, Credit Resolutions and is currently serving as VP, Mortgage Servicing. In his new role, Obradovic will oversee the Mortgage Servicing department to ensure maintenance and support on mortgage loans, after origination, is being performed accurately and in a timely manner.

“I am looking forward to assisting our members in this new capacity and growing our Mortgage Servicing team,” he said. “Across the credit union, we truly care about each member’s situation and work towards their best interests. We’re here to help however we can.”

Obradovic is a graduate of Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Perica and his wife, along with their three boys, are proud to be a part of the Bartlesville community.

----------

Shelby Tucker

Tucker (pictured right) also began her career at Truity in March of 2019 and has served as both a Deposit Operations Support Specialist and a Lead Credit Resolutions Officer. As Manager, Credit Resolutions, Tucker will work to mitigate risk in the credit union’s portfolio, research ways to enhance financial stability, mentor department employees and assist members through financial difficulties.

“I’m excited to take on this next step in my career journey at Truity,” she said. “It’s truly a dream to work with the people in this department. With bold personalities, strong work ethics, and sincere characteristics, this department will continue to flourish and contribute to the amazing culture at Truity, which has become pertinent to my everyday life.”

Tucker holds a Master of Business Administration, with a finance emphasis, from Southwestern College. She enjoys volunteering, alongside other Truity employees, at various community service projects and with local non-profit partners. She is originally a Barnsdall native and has lived in Bartlesville for over four years. Shelby and her fiancé’ Barris are proud parents of a two-year old son.

----------

Truity Credit Union serves over 70,000 members worldwide and has assets of nearly $836 million. Truity offers personal checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, as well as competitive business loans for almost any purpose. Visit TruityCU.org to learn more.