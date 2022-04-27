Posted: Apr 27, 2022 10:26 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 10:28 AM

Garrett Giles

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville lists Ethan Walls as wanted for Burglary in the First Degree and Domestic Abuse in its latest Wanted Wednesday post on social media.

You can leave anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers hotline at 918.336.CLUE or by visiting p3tips.com.

Tips that lead to an arrest are subject to a monetary award.

Pictured below is more information on Walls.