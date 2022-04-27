Posted: Apr 27, 2022 10:26 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 10:26 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska is looking for lifeguards for this summer. If you would like to fill out an application, stop by City Hall at 118 W. Main Street during regular business hours.

Applicants must be over the age of 16, a certified lifeguard, be able to manage stressful situations and have the ability to be courteous and positive. Additionally, for those who bought a season pass last year, go to City Hall and fill out a new sheet to gain access this year. This is because they were forced to shut the pool down early last year.