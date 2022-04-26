Posted: Apr 26, 2022 5:31 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 7:03 AM

Garrett Giles

Replenysh will soon add glass to its list of recyclable material accepted at Bartlesville’s recycle center, located at 10th Street and Virginia Avenue.

Public Works Director Keith Henry says the California-based company that took over the City’s recycling program last year will eventually take brown, clear, and green glass in addition to the plastics, aluminum and steel cans, and cardboard currently accepted. Henry says the glass will have to be sorted by color and put into separate containers. He says Replenysh will crush the glass on-site and transport it to the buyer in Tulsa.

Bartlesville partnered with Replenysh last year after a fire damaged the Tulsa facility the City used for processing the material collected at the local recycle center. More on that story here.

Since November 2021, Henry says Replenysh has collected 110,000 pounds of material from the center — roughly 20,000 to 30,000 pounds each month.

The City Recycle Center is open is open 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, excluding holidays.

For a complete list of items accepted at the City center, see cityofbartlesville.org.

To join Replenysh, which is free, see join.replenysh.com/bartlesville-ok.

For more information or to sign up to serve as a host site, contact Ryon Hart at ryon@replenysh.com or 323.301.7133.