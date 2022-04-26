Posted: Apr 26, 2022 5:10 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 7:03 AM

Garrett Giles

The City Strategic Plan online survey draws 576 responses as the public weighs in on what can make Bartlesville greater in the future.

Bartlesville City Manager Mike Bailey says 800 people have been reached overall in this process. Bailey says project consultant Mejorando Group will review the survey findings by the end of the week, starting the next phase of the plan. He says they will continue to update the public and let them know when other opportunities arise where they can let their input be known; He says the City is always listening.

Consultant Patrick Ibarra of Mejorando Group was in Bartlesville March 28 and March 29 to facilitate community meetings, held at the Bartlesville Community Center. This allowed citizens to weigh in on the plan. In all, approximately 80 local residents turned out to share ideas about the City's strengths, challenges, trends and potential associated outcomes.

Common themes discussed include affordable housing, economic development, street improvements, sidewalk construction, diversity issues, volunteerism and homelessness. The meetings were followed by the survey, which opened April 11.

Ibarra will meet with the project team, which consists of City staff and Mayor Dale Copeland, later this week to discuss results of the meetings and the survey and begin work on the City's vision, mission and values statements. The entire process is expected to wrap up by June 22, with possible council consideration for adoption during its July 5 meeting.