Posted: Apr 26, 2022 4:53 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2022 7:03 AM

Garrett Giles

New slides at the City of Bartlesville’s Sooner Pool complex are being installed.

The slides are part of the Sooner Pool Expansion Project, approved by voters in the 2013 Half-cent Sales Tax extension election. In addition to two 45-foot slides, the $2.8 project also includes a new parking lot, group shelters and other improvements to the pool, located at 420 S.E. Madison Blvd.

Sooner Pool, along with Frontier pool, located 312 SW Virginia Ave., is set to open Memorial Day weekend as work continues on the new additions.