Posted: Apr 26, 2022 2:54 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2022 2:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners were forced to send out bids a second time regarding the Osage County Jail air conditioning unit and the air handler because there was discrepancy in what the four construction firms thought they were bidding on.

When they re-opened the bid packets last week, they only received one bid and awarded that firm the job for just over $400,000. At Monday's meeting, Ronnie Riley was there to contest that bid because he said he didn't get the bid packet until four days before the meeting.

Riley, whose bid would have been cheaper, filled out the necessary paperwork last Monday, but was unable to get it filled out by the 10 a.m. deadline. The Board went on to open and award the one bid they received, despite being disappointed that they would have to pay extra, as District One Commissioner Randall Jones explains.

County Clerk Robin Slack said she sent the bid packet to Riley and the other two firms that didn't respond. When asked why the other two companies didn't submit a second bid, Slack said it's not uncommon for companies to rebid.

Legal counsel said the Board did everything within their legal rights when opening the bid packet last week.