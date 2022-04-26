Posted: Apr 26, 2022 2:35 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2022 2:35 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey man appeared in Washington County court on Friday on the felony status docket. Kyle Suderman is facing felony charges of trafficking illegal drugs. Suderman appeared with counsel and had a preliminary hearing date set for May 17.

Suderman was arrested for the incident in September 2021. Charges were field in April after lab testing revealed that the substance in inside of a bag in his vehicle was fentanyl. Suderman was arrested due to his alleged possession of 12 “M30” fentanyl pills. Also, inside of a piece of foil was a pill with burnt residue.

The defendant remains in custody on a $35,000 bond. Suderman is also set for district court arraignment for an October 2021 larceny charge. It is alleged that Suderman and Aaron Ramey attempted to steal two televisions, valued around $1,700, from Walmart in Bartlesville. Bond in that case is $10,000.