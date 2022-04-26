Posted: Apr 26, 2022 1:04 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2022 2:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County officials continue to work out details in a contract to purchase property along Bison Road in Bartlesville.

The contract would allow Washington County to purchase property to the north of ABB close to a water tower in the City. The County hopes to build a warehouse using CARES Act funding on the property.

Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle said on Monday that they have to pin down a couple items before they can acquire the property. He said there have been some issues with their partner in business regarding the quick development of the project.

Commissioner Antle said they should have a combined meeting coming up at some point in time. Antle said they need to discuss these issues that they have with developing a project that is beneficial for the community as a whole like when they built the jail in Bartlesville for example. He said this goes for any public service that they might build within the community.

Washington County's contract is with Adams Muir Land Trust and it is for the purchase of three acres in the amount of $75,000.

Bartlesville Radio has covered this story since June 2021. For more on the pending warehouse project, click here.