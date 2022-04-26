Posted: Apr 26, 2022 12:38 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2022 12:38 PM

Ty Loftis

Kelly Bland served as Osage County Tourism Director for just over five years. During that time, she made several contacts and managed several social media accounts that only she had access to. Because of this, interim tourism director Mary Beth Moore wants to bring Bland on for a short time to gain some insights as to how she managed it all.

The Board of Osage County Commissioners agreed to pay Bland $100 an hour for no more than 12 hours at Moore’s discretion.

Additionally, Moore did want to make a point that while she will be working with the local chambers, she is working solely for the county.

Moore will start her job as interim tourism director on May 1st.