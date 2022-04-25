Posted: Apr 25, 2022 3:27 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2022 5:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Crews continue to work on Bison Road south of Highway 60 on the east side of Bartlesville after 15,000 gallons of mineral oil spill out on the roadway.

District 2 Washington County Commissioner Mike Bouvier says someone broke into a building nearby and open the valves for the mineral oil. He says mineral oil is everywhere and they are having to clean it up.

The emergency clean-up is still taking place at this time. You are advised to use alternate routes. The closure stretches from Highway 60 to the Voice of the Martyrs entrance at 1815 SE Bison Road.

There was no time table given as to when the work would be complete.