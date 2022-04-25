Posted: Apr 25, 2022 10:49 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2022 10:49 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed several financial items at Monday morning’s meeting. First, the board approved a resolution to allocate $1.9 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds. These funds will be paid out in two separate tranches.

The commissioners then heard from Nowata County Emergency Management director Laurie Summers. She had previously presented an opportunity to purchase emergency light towers through a matching grant. Summers says several counties are wanting to place a bulk order to save on shipping.

The board discussed the possible options at length before ultimately deciding to table the item. Summers wanted to consult with Washington County to see other pricing options for the product.

The commissioners also opened and accepted bids for asphalt and other road materials. Those bids could be potentially awarded at next Monday’s meeting.