Posted: Apr 25, 2022 10:25 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2022 10:26 AM

Garrett Giles

A new courtroom on the first floor of the Washington County Judicial Center in downtown Bartlesville will be equipped with video conferencing equipment.

Washington County Emergency Management's Jerry Kelley says this would allow the court system to work remotely indoors as opposed to having to set up tents in the parking lot outside and use iPads like they have in the past. He says it helps meet a big need in the County.

Pictured: Washington County officials tour the new courtroom at the Washington County Judicial Center as work starts to wrap up in February 2022.

The Washington County Commissioners would approve $8,750 in American Rescue Plan Act monies on Monday morning to make this project possible. The initial quote came from Holtz.

Other items approved in the Washington County Commissioners meeting are as follows:

----------

Commissioners unanimously approve a $500 donation from City Tele-Coin to the Special Response Team at the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Commissioners unanimously approve a detention services agreement with Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Home for Fiscal Year July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, in the amount of $68.25 per day.

Commissioners approved a report to officers from Adult Drug Court for March 2022 with $780 cash on hand at the end of the month.

----------

The Washington County Commissioners will meet again on Monday, May 2 at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville.