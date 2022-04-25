Posted: Apr 25, 2022 10:22 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2022 10:27 AM

Tom Davis

City manager Mike Bailey was joined by Shellie McGill, Jerry Benedict, Keith Henry and Greg Collins for CITY MATTERS on Moday on KWON AM 1400/FM 93.3-FM 95.1/KWONTV.COM.

Bailey recapped the Bartlesville Next city strategic plan information gathering portion and thanked everyone for their participation.

Bailey spoke with Shellie McGill, Library and History Museum Director, who recapped the sucessful City Block Party despite the weather.

McGill invited listeners to attend the Seed Library Project Kick Off at 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 26. She also reminded that the teen area of the library (The Fortress) is still under construction and you might be able to smell paint fumes for a short while.

Jerry Benedict with the Adams Golf Course reported that the course is getting plenty of use, despite the windy spring. Benedict said the charity golf outings are booming at the course this year. Benedict also promoted the Jr Golf program coming up June.

Public Works Director Keith Henry reminded listeners and viewers of the upcoming free residential yard debris collection May 9-13. Henry said that the city offers the event twice each year — typically in the spring and fall — to help Bartlesville solid waste utility customers dispose of dead leaves and other yard debris for no extra cost.

“Customers just need to place their bagged leaves, lawn clippings and other yard debris and at the curb on their normal trash collection day during the week of May 9-13, and we’ll come by and pick them up,” Henry said.

The collection is for the following items only:

Leaves

Grass

Lawn clippings

Limbs and branches if cut in lengths no longer than four feet and bundled (may not exceed 50 pounds)

During this week only, yard debris bags will not require yard waste stickers, and clear or colored bags are allowed. The collection is for private residences only; no commercial collections will be made. There is no limit on the number of bags a resident can put out for the collection. Extra bags or items of household refuse outside the cart must have the red refuse sticker attached.

For more information, contact the Solid Waste Department at 918.338.4130.

Henry also reminded everyone that the City Recycle Center is open, located at 10th Street and Virginia Avenue, is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, excluding holidays--ans soon, they will be accepting glass.

The center serves as a permanent “host site” for Replenysh, a California-based company responsible for the recent expansion of local recycling options for Bartlesville residents. Other host sites for public events have been added to the company’s list of recycling options as well, which are available on Replenysh’s Bartlesville Facebook page.

Assistant Driector of Community Development Greg Collins wanted to make you aware that there are some guidelines regarding garage sales:

Sales can last only 31/2 days

You may hold a garage sale 2 times every 3 months

You are allowed 2 signs on your property and 2 off-site

Your signs need to be in the right of way 10 feet from the curb and 3 feet from te sidewalk.