Posted: Apr 25, 2022 10:03 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2022 10:06 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approve the partial closure of West 1400 Road.

A petition led by three property owners requested that West 1400 Road be closed approximately 2,611 feet to the west of North 3960 Road and west to its terminus at the Caney River. Jack Carter says they appreciate the road closure because of problems they have been seeing. He says they have seen trespassers, drug users, vandalism and theft on their properties.

Problems with semi traffic running down the dead end road and having to back up a mile was mentioned in the public hearing portion of the Commissioners' agenda. Property owners are looking to put a heavy gate on their property line that is easily visible with reflective strips to help alleviate the issue. A "Dead End" sign has been installed to alleviate any issues, too.

The Washington County Commissioners would later approve an item to inform the Oklahoma Department of Transportation that they had closed and reserved that half-section of roadway. Chairman Mitch Antle says that absolves maintenance requirements that they may have had on the property prior to the closure.

