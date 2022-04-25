Posted: Apr 25, 2022 9:41 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2022 9:43 AM

Tom Davis

Paths to Independence, which is dedicated to providing educational and support services to children and adults with autism spectrum disorders and their families,will be busy on Saturday, April 30, with Light It Up Blue Bartlesville Fun Run 5k at 8:15am followed Grilled Cheese Cookoff at 11am

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Clair Bartley with PTI and Joe Beffer with Rotary District 6110 thanked everyone for supporting Paths to Independence's educational programs for students with autism and invited them to attend or participate in the Light It Up Blue Bartlesville Fun Run 5k and/or Grilled Cheese Cookoff at 11am.

Packet Pick up for the 5K will be on April 29, 2022 at Jim Moore State Farm from 4:30-6:00. Fun Run starts at 8:15 on April 30, 2022. Race will happen rain or shine. If weather is severe enough to cancel race, all registrations will be considered donations to PTI. Click Here to Register.

The Grilled Cheese Cookoff 2 Round Grilled Cheese Competition will be held outside in the parking lot of Cooper and Mill (in back room if required due to weather).

Four Mentor Chefs will partner with a PTI Student Chef to Create a “Gourmet” Grilled Cheese. Three “Celebrity” Judges will be given 1 grilled cheese, nicely plated, to split between them. The judges will consider Presentation, Complexity and Taste for each contestant’s sandwich. Judges will be given 5 minutes to deliberate and rank the sandwiches.